Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 283,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 88,551 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

