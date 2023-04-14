Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,948. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.