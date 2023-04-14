Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.41 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00018006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $45.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,507,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,367,428 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

