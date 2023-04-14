International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. AstraZeneca makes up 1.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,760. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.