Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 468 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $384.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.