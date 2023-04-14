Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 855,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,382. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -228.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.