Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 24th, Hussein Mecklai sold 2,589 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.64, for a total value of $330,459.96.

On Monday, February 27th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,801 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $613,087.70.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Hussein Mecklai sold 4,147 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $511,822.74.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50.

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.46. 232,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

