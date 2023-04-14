Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 2,687 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.35. 1,075,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,111. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

