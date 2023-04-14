Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 16,356 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 116,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.78. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,783 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

HNRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

