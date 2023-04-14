Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78.

On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 11,827,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,667,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

