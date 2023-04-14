Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $25,344.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after purchasing an additional 141,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

