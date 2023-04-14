Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $25,344.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
CDMO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.05.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.