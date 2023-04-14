Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

IR stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

