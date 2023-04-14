Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.