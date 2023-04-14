Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.25

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.25 and traded as high as C$22.60. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.60, with a volume of 3,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

