IndiGG (INDI) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $36,834.85 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

