IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 1,941,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 329,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,471. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive and fleet management industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behavior. Its software services are marketed through automotive dealers, financial institutions, and government channels as distinct commercial and consumer brands that include Nimbo Tracking, CU Trak, Medallion GPS, and Family Shield.

