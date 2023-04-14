IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 1,941,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 329,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,471. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
