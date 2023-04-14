IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 63,798 shares changing hands.

IGC Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IGC Pharma by 47.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IGC Pharma by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGC Pharma

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

