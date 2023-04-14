ICON Market Cap Reaches $346.50 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $346.50 million and $252.47 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,278,615 coins and its circulating supply is 954,278,186 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,249,906.6171054 with 954,249,966.097499 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.34308563 USD and is up 17.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $47,240,568.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

