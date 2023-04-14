Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.00

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.48. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 8,446 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Handelsbanken cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nordea Equity Research cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.16 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

