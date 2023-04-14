Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.98 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $53,954,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.43. 93,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,997. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $560.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

