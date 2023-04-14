Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,605 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

