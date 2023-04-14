Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,552 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.50. 374,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

