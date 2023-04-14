Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.24 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 30,439,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,947,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

