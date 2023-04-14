Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.72

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.72 and traded as high as C$41.10. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.08, with a volume of 74,084 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

