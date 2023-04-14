Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

HCMLY opened at $12.82 on Friday. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

