HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 1,284,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,358,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
HIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
