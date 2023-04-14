HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 1,284,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,358,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.