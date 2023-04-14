Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.19. 246,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 380,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.