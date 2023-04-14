High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.00 and traded as high as C$15.30. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 8,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Brison bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,675.00. 39.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

