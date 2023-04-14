Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.05.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.