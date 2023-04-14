Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 2,225 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 482,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

