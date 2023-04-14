Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of SQM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 1,109,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,814. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

