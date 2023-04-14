Heirloom Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,785 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. 238,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,880. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

