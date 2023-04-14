Heirloom Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,785 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. 238,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,880. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.