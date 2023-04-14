Heirloom Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

