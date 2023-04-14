Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,030 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,789,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.15. The company had a trading volume of 78,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,966. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

