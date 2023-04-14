Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEINY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Heineken Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.55. 34,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,114. Heineken has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

