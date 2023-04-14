Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HBGRY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRY)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.