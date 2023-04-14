Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.31

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 35323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

