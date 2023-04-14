Haywood Securities Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Hold

Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$17.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.11. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$17.63.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.8930958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,552.81. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

