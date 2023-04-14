Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASR. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.57. 106,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.44 and its 200-day moving average is $257.80. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,034.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

