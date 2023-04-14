Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

