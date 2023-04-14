Greg Zante Sells 56,295 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,013,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 3,572,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 181,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

