Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Up 0.6%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.27 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10). Approximately 13,176,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,502,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.86. The company has a market cap of £408.14 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

