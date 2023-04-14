Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 121,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 231,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. 453,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.