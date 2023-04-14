Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.56

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $6.69. Great Ajax shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 55,777 shares traded.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -79.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 9.1% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

