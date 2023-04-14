Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 88.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 16.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

