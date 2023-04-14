Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.55

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $24.19. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 37,271 shares trading hands.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

