Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.71

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.71 and traded as high as $28.35. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,153 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $384.78 million, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.