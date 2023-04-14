Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

