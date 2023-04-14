Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

