Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

